Storm system to bring a small taste of fall

Hurricane Nigel getting stronger
Get ready for a nice weekend ahead with little chance for rain as some drier air slips in...
Get ready for a nice weekend ahead with little chance for rain as some drier air slips in behind area of low pressure developing off of Jacksonville(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A frontal system draped over SW Florida will be the catalyst for an area of low pressure to develop off the coast of Jacksonville this Friday. This low will turn our winds around to the north which will funnel some drier and slightly cooler air our way beginning on Friday and it will continue through the weekend. Until then we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Wednesday and Thursday as some energy moves through the area at times.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a high of 89 degrees along with a 60% chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph during the morning calming down somewhat during the afternoon.

Thursday once again look for partly cloudy skies along with a 60% chance for scattered showers or a possible thunderstorm as the area of low pressure starts to develop to the NE of the area.

By Friday winds will turn to the north around the area of low pressure developing off of NE Florida which will begin to bring in a taste of fall for football Friday night under the lights. We will still see highs near 90 but it will feel much nicer as the humidity will be much lower.

Drier and slightly cooler air settles in for weekend
Drier and slightly cooler air settles in for weekend(WWSB)

The weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s a couple of degrees below average. The astronomical beginning of fall happens at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday. This is the time the sun’s direct rays will be over the equator. This is known as the Autumnal Equinox or fall.

A cat. 2 hurricane moving to the north and northeast over the next few days out over the open...
A cat. 2 hurricane moving to the north and northeast over the next few days out over the open waters of the Atlantic(WWSB)

In the tropics Nigel continues to move to the north and has gotten stronger today. Top winds are now up to 100 mph making it a category 2 hurricane. It is expected to maintain that strength on Wednesday and then start to weaken as it moves into some cooler water.

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 9/19/2023

