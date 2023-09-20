School bus and SUV involved in crash on Lockwood Ridge Rd.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Schools Safety and Security Department says there were no students on board a bus that collided with a vehicle in Sarasota.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Lockwood Ridge Road and Martin Luther King Way.

The schools didn’t have details on the cause of the crash but said that no students were on board and the bus driver was not hurt.

