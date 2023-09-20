Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

School bus and SUV involved in crash on Lockwood Ridge Rd.

Bus vs vehicle crash.
Bus vs vehicle crash.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Schools Safety and Security Department says there were no students on board a bus that collided with a vehicle in Sarasota.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Lockwood Ridge Road and Martin Luther King Way.

The schools didn’t have details on the cause of the crash but said that no students were on board and the bus driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get ready for a nice weekend ahead with little chance for rain as some drier air slips in...
Storm system to bring a small taste of fall
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off
Pines Trailer Park
Pines Trailer Park sells to known developer
The Rays have agreed to pay more than half of the $1.3 billion ballpark and will be responsible...
Tampa Bay Rays, City of St. Pete announces plans for new stadium
Josie R. Bigelow and Cylis S.L. Martin
Two arrests made after stolen vehicle incident across two counties

Latest News

FDOT begins work on US-301 interchange near Tidewater Blvd.
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County reflects on Ian one year later
Suncoast Humane Society welcomes 53 dogs from Puerto Rico amidst hurricane threat
Suncoast Humane Society welcomes 53 dogs from Puerto Rico amidst hurricane threat
WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
One year since Hurricane Ian