Sarasota deputies confiscate guns, alcohol at party on Siesta Key

Four individuals were arrested on various charges.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County deputies thwarted suspected criminal activity that was set to occur at a pre-planned party on Saturday.

The party was set to occur on Siesta Key beach on Sept. 16. Deputies were tipped off that party-goers might be carrying drugs and guns. A high-visibility patrol was conducted and as a result, two juveniles and two adults were arrested.

A probable cause search was conducted on Herbert Fields that yielded two firearms, one of which was confirmed to have been stolen.

Deputies charged Fields with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of alcohol under 21 years of age. All four individuals were arrested on various charges.

