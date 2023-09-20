Sarasota deputies confiscate guns, alcohol at party on Siesta Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County deputies thwarted suspected criminal activity that was set to occur at a pre-planned party on Saturday.

The party was set to occur on Siesta Key beach on Sept. 16. Deputies were tipped off that party-goers might be carrying drugs and guns. A high-visibility patrol was conducted and as a result, two juveniles and two adults were arrested.

A probable cause search was conducted on Herbert Fields that yielded two firearms, one of which was confirmed to have been stolen.

Deputies charged Fields with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of alcohol under 21 years of age. All four individuals were arrested on various charges.

