Florida Healthy Kids to provide relief to parents after Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Healthy Kids Corporation has approved Hurricane Ian premium relief for Florida KidCare member families.

Florida Healthy Kids is a low cost provider of childhood healthcare to children across the state.

The relief is applicable in the 16 Florida counties designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as eligible for individual assistance.

In those counties, the Corporation has agreed to cover 100% of eligible family monthly premium payments for September. Monthly premium payment relief will also be made available for October coverage to those who contact the Corporation expressing a need. Members enrolled in both subsidized and full-pay plans are included.

Altogether, more than 17,000 children live in the 16 identified counties, representing more than 12% of the total Florida KidCare population (excluding Medicaid). The total amount to cover all September family premium contributions is an estimated $961,000.

The Corporation has also expedited enrollment for approved applicants, giving members 30 extra days to complete annual renewals, giving members the full month to pay premiums typically due by the first of the month. Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.