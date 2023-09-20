Final day to apply for SPD’s Citizens Police Academy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The final day to apply for Sarasota Police Department’s citizen’s police academy is today.

This is an eight week course that will give residents the opportunity to learn more about community collaborations and law enforcement.

According to SPD’s website, this program will teach people “through informative sessions and interactive activities.”

The citizens police academy will meet every Wednesday starting September 27th, and will go from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Spaces are limited, and you can secure a spot by emailing SPD at SPDcitizensacademy@sarasotafl.gov.

