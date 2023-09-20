Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

FDOT begins work on US-301 interchange near Tidewater Blvd.

Construction underway for the US-301 interchange
Construction underway for the US-301 interchange(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Drivers should be aware of major construction in Manatee County that will be affecting drivers on major roadways.

The I-75 at US 301 Interchange is set to widen I-75 from SR 64 to the Manatee River, reconfigure the I-75/US 301 interchange from a partial cloverleaf interchange to a tight diamond configuration, construct new bridges will be constructed over the Manatee River for a northbound exit ramp and a southbound entrance ramp, and US 301 improvements. Crews will work on I-75 widening, drainage and utility work on US 301, and pile driving and beam installing for the construction of the new bridges over the Manatee River and Salt Marsh Bridge. The construction started Monday and is causing intermittent closures on Tidewater Boulevard, under I-75 overnight from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. as they work to set beams.

Here are other notices in the area:

· Motorists should expect single lane closures on I-75 northbound during nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the construction; double closures on I-75 southbound during the nighttime/overnight hours from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

· Motorists should expect double lane closures on I-75 northbound during nighttime/overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the duration of the construction; double closures on I-75 southbound during the nighttime/overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

· Motorists should expect lane closures on US 301 during nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

· Motorists should expect lane closures on Tidewater Preserve Boulevard through the duration of bridge construction.

· Motorists should expect lane shifts on I-75 and US 301 through the duration of the construction.

· Drivers should exercise caution and be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the interstate through the duration of the construction.

Variable message signs will be in place to alert drivers that work is underway.  Estimated completion is early 2025.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get ready for a nice weekend ahead with little chance for rain as some drier air slips in...
Storm system to bring a small taste of fall
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off
Pines Trailer Park
Pines Trailer Park sells to known developer
The Rays have agreed to pay more than half of the $1.3 billion ballpark and will be responsible...
Tampa Bay Rays, City of St. Pete announces plans for new stadium
Josie R. Bigelow and Cylis S.L. Martin
Two arrests made after stolen vehicle incident across two counties

Latest News

Manatee County is soon beginning intersection improvement project at 9th Ave NW and 78th St NW.
9th Ave NW at 78th St NW. New Roundabout Improvement Project
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-75 NB past University Parkway
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: All lanes of S. Tamiami Trail reopened following a gas leak
Fatal crash on I-75
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Crash on I-75 NB ramp