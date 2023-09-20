FDOT begins work on US-301 interchange near Tidewater Blvd.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Drivers should be aware of major construction in Manatee County that will be affecting drivers on major roadways.

The I-75 at US 301 Interchange is set to widen I-75 from SR 64 to the Manatee River, reconfigure the I-75/US 301 interchange from a partial cloverleaf interchange to a tight diamond configuration, construct new bridges will be constructed over the Manatee River for a northbound exit ramp and a southbound entrance ramp, and US 301 improvements. Crews will work on I-75 widening, drainage and utility work on US 301, and pile driving and beam installing for the construction of the new bridges over the Manatee River and Salt Marsh Bridge. The construction started Monday and is causing intermittent closures on Tidewater Boulevard, under I-75 overnight from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. as they work to set beams.

Here are other notices in the area:

· Motorists should expect single lane closures on I-75 northbound during nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the construction; double closures on I-75 southbound during the nighttime/overnight hours from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

· Motorists should expect double lane closures on I-75 northbound during nighttime/overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the duration of the construction; double closures on I-75 southbound during the nighttime/overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

· Motorists should expect lane closures on US 301 during nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

· Motorists should expect lane closures on Tidewater Preserve Boulevard through the duration of bridge construction.

· Motorists should expect lane shifts on I-75 and US 301 through the duration of the construction.

· Drivers should exercise caution and be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the interstate through the duration of the construction.

Variable message signs will be in place to alert drivers that work is underway. Estimated completion is early 2025.

