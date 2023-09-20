Advertise With Us
East Bradenton residents raise concerns over new roundabout

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents are raising concerns over the county’s decision to move forward with building a roundabout at the intersection of Lorraine Road and Players Drive.

The county says construction to this part of Lorraine Road would mean big changes for the neighboring communities. However, some residents who live nearby hope commissioners change their minds.

One resident saying, “It’s going to be backing up so badly onto Lorraine that it’s going to be a horror show.”

The county was reportedly considering putting a stop light at the intersection but ultimately determined a roundabout would be more efficient.

Manatee County Government’s project overview reads: “As the area continues to develop and experience growth, the side street traffic is expected to experience higher delays due to increased traffic volume along Lorraine Road... The multi-lane roundabout is expected to improve the overall operations and safety of the vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists in this area.”

Manatee County Government will be holding a public information meeting on Sept. 27 to discuss the roundabout project.

