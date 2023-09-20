Advertise With Us
Couple arrested on charges of sex abuse, child pornography

Nicholas Bassler Jr., 24, and Sierra Campany, 24.
(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested two individuals after receiving several cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Child Sexual Abuse Materials transmitted over Facebook.

After investigation, detectives were able to identify the two suspects as Nicholas Bassler Jr., 24, and Sierra Campany, 24.

They were able to verify and locate the source of the material as an address in Bradenton. Officers served a warrant and seized electronics in the home.

Forensics on their electronic devices found numerous exploitation images and videos showing both Bassler and Campany performing sex acts on children. Detectives know of three victims ranging in age from 10 months to 10 years old. Both Bassler and Campany have confessed to the crimes.

Campany was arrested for Capital Sexual Battery and Bassler Jr. was arrested on the same charge the next day. They each face additional charges for Possession, Transmission, and Production of Child Pornography.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. Anyone who suspects a child has had contact with Nicholas Bassler, Jr. or Sierra Campany is urged to contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children detectives at (941) 747-3011 Ext. 2522.

