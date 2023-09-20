Advertise With Us
Charlotte County government hosts Government Academy

This will give people the opportunity to learn more about public works, transits, human...
This will give people the opportunity to learn more about public works, transits, human services, and more.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents can register for Charlotte County’s Government Academy coming up in October.

This will give people the opportunity to learn more about public works, transits, human services, and more.

This event will be on Friday, October 13th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Centennial Park Recreation Center on 1120 Centennial Blvd.

To register, you can visit http://CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Academy.

