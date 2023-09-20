Charlotte County government hosts Government Academy

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents can register for Charlotte County’s Government Academy coming up in October.

This will give people the opportunity to learn more about public works, transits, human services, and more.

This event will be on Friday, October 13th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Centennial Park Recreation Center on 1120 Centennial Blvd.

To register, you can visit http://CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Academy.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.