Two arrests made after stolen vehicle incident across two counties

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are now facing charges following Monday’s incident involving a stolen vehicle and attempts to evade arrest.

On the morning of Sept. 18, Charlotte County deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling through the county toward the DeSoto County line. Detectives informed the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office that the vehicle may be entering their jurisdiction, and a DCSO deputy headed to intercept the suspects.

When the vehicle pulled into a parking lot on Duncan Road in Punta Gorda, the DCSO deputy engaged the suspects. During that interaction, a scuffle ensued, resulting in the DCSO deputy’s firearm being discharged. The subjects, uninjured, fled the scene.

Charlotte County deputies, with the assistance of K9 and Aviation members, successfully tracked the suspects and located them.

The suspects, identified as Josie Bigelow and Cylis Martin, were found hiding in an abandoned vehicle in a wooded lot nearby in Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.

In the vehicle, deputies also located two handguns, one of which was discovered to have been stolen out of Lee County.

Bigelow and Martin were placed under arrest without further incident and are now facing multiple charges. Both individuals remain at the Charlotte County Jail. Bigelow is being held with a bond amount of $13,500 and Martin is being held without bond.

