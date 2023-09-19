Advertise With Us
Sarasota Schools free & reduced meal benefits expire Sept. 21

(MGN online)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Schools is reminding families that 2022-23 Free & Reduced Meal Benefits will expire on September 21. Families must reapply every school year for benefits to continue.

When a family qualifies, students receive discounts on:

  • Breakfast and lunch meal rates
  • Before and after-school care
  • Summer camp fees
  • Athletic and college application fees
  • SAT/ACT testing

Click here to complete a Meal Benefits Application.

If you are unsure if you need to apply for this year, contact Food and Nutrition Central office for assistance at 941-486-2199.

