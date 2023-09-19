Sarasota Schools free & reduced meal benefits expire Sept. 21
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Schools is reminding families that 2022-23 Free & Reduced Meal Benefits will expire on September 21. Families must reapply every school year for benefits to continue.
When a family qualifies, students receive discounts on:
- Breakfast and lunch meal rates
- Before and after-school care
- Summer camp fees
- Athletic and college application fees
- SAT/ACT testing
Click here to complete a Meal Benefits Application.
If you are unsure if you need to apply for this year, contact Food and Nutrition Central office for assistance at 941-486-2199.
