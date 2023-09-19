Advertise With Us
Registered to vote in Florida? It’s National Voter Registration Day

(Source: U.S. Army)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s National Voter Registration Day and here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in the state of Florida.

The deadline to register is 29 days before any given election and there are three in 2024. That’s March 19 for the Presidential Preference Primary, Aug. 20 for the Primary and Nov. 5 for the General Election.

If you need to register, you can visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov and check the guidelines to make sure you qualify. You will need your Florida Driver’s License and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

To check your voter registration, you can click here and follow the steps here.

Here are the Suncoast Supervisor of Elections’ website:

Sarasota County

Manatee County

Charlotte County

DeSoto County

