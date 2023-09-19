Rain chances stay elevated for some

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see a fairly good east wind to start the day on Tuesday this in combination with a sea breeze expected to hug the coast so we will have a pretty good chance for scattered mainly late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms on Tuesday. The high will be in the low 90s with the rain chance at 50%. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday we will continue to see a good chance for a few showers and thunderstorms mainly later in the day as some energy moves across an old frontal boundary with will be draped over SW Florida. This along with plenty of moisture we will see some much needed rainfall in places but not everywhere.

Thursday more of the same can be expected with a good chance for scattered thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy skies are to be expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday an area of low pressure will try to develop off near the NE coast of Florida. This system will try and swing some drier this way on Friday and continue through the weekend. There will still be a slight chance for a few showers on Friday and through the weekend but look for some slightly drier air and lower humidity to be hanging around.

Storm could develop off of the SE U.S. over the weekend. If it were to develop it would more than likely move to the north away from Florida (WWSB)

In the tropics we continue to see only Atlantic activity and it is active. Nigel has become the 14th named storm of the season and the 6th hurricane of the season. We have already had an above average season thus far and there is still over 2 months to go before it is officially over.

This time of year we see less activity developing in the eastern Atlantic and more developing in the the Caribbean and SE Atlantic as well as the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.