Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Pines Trailer Park sells to known developer

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Pines Trailer Park in Bradenton Beach are worried about the future of their homes after the mobile home park was sold in May for $16 million. The buyer is a known developer on Anna Maria Island.

Pines Trailer Park is one of the only remaining mobile home parks on the island and some residents are worried this sale means they’ll have to find somewhere else to live.

However, the new owners reportedly sent a letter to all residents saying they plan to preserve and improve the park.

ABC7′s Brigham Harris spoke with the manager of the property and asked if he had any idea what the new owners plan on doing and he said their communication had been limited and he did not know at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Raffaele
Sarasota woman sentenced to over 11 years in fatal DUI crash
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023,...
Bear at Disney World captured; areas of Magic Kingdom reopened
Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: woman dies following early-morning Bradenton shooting
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-75 NB past University Parkway
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Gator with missing upper jaw finds new home in Florida reptile park

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Manatee High School’s Cory Sanders
Athlete of the Week: Manatee High School’s Cory Sanders
Get ready for a nice weekend ahead with little chance for rain as some drier air slips in...
Storm system to bring a small taste of fall
Longboat Key Fire Department water rescue training
Local firefighters hit the water for rescue training
Josie R. Bigelow and Cylis S.L. Martin
Two arrests made after stolen vehicle incident across two counties