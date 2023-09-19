Pines Trailer Park sells to known developer

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Pines Trailer Park in Bradenton Beach are worried about the future of their homes after the mobile home park was sold in May for $16 million. The buyer is a known developer on Anna Maria Island.

Pines Trailer Park is one of the only remaining mobile home parks on the island and some residents are worried this sale means they’ll have to find somewhere else to live.

However, the new owners reportedly sent a letter to all residents saying they plan to preserve and improve the park.

ABC7′s Brigham Harris spoke with the manager of the property and asked if he had any idea what the new owners plan on doing and he said their communication had been limited and he did not know at this time.

