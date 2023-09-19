Hundreds of UF students still not moved in to luxury apartments more than a month into school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling over for some UF students and parents at two luxury apartment complexes that are still not move-in ready.

Some students have had to spend more than six weeks bouncing between hotels because their apartment complexes are not yet complete.

“It’s becoming very taxing on these kids,” said Paul Carnival, whose child to set to move into UFORA Gainesville back in August.

Jessica Freeman and Amanda Green have been staying at the AC Hotel for more than a month.

“Being from out of state,” said Freeman, “all my stuff is still at home so I’ve been living out of two suitcases for a month which is not the best thing ever. But we’re trying to make the best of it.”

“I mean it’s great because I get to live with my best friends but there’s four of us in one hotel room so our stuff is everywhere,” said Green, “in drawers, all over the place. But it’s fine.”

They say more than 60 girls from their sorority have been in the same limbo.

“I’m not really an angry person but I’m more annoyed especially since we have to move out on the weekends because of game days,” said Freeman. “So we’re kind of homeless on the weekends.”

The girls are hoping to move in to Sweetwater Apartments on September 29, which is the latest date they have been told.

Down the road from Sweetweater is UFORA Gainesville, where residents have experienced similar issues.

“I for one try to keep our kids in perspective like ‘okay you’re in a hotel,’” said Carnival, “‘you’re in college try to keep it in perspective’ but it’s becoming very taxing and very wearing on these kids psyche at this point.”

Carnival said parents and students have been told the complex will be ready for move in on September 30.

However, he says he remains skeptical.

“If you drive by there you can judge for yourself if you think you’re going to be moved in on September 30,” said Carnival.

As one drives around the complex it can be seen that completion may still be far away.

For starters, many of the balconies don’t even have railings yet.

TV20 reached out to both Sweetwater and UFORA staff for comment but did not hear back from either.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.