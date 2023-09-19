Have you seen him? Manatee County Sheriff searching for missing endangered man

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered individual.

Deputies need help locating 58-year-old George Bailey, who was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Monday, in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue Circle East, Palmetto.

George made comments about harming himself before driving away in a 2018 Chevy Equinox with FL tag #CE4509.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

