Have you seen her? Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing teen.

Tarayah Bowers, 13, was last seen in the 700 block of 1st Street E. She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Her hair was most recently styled in a single braid. She was last seen wearing white and pink pajama bottoms.

If you have information on Tarayah’s whereabouts, contact BPD at 941-932-9300 or Det. Jay Gow at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

