First Alert Weather: A slow moving cold front directs this week’s weather

Slightly higher rain chances and slightly lower humidity(wwsb John Scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front, which has stalled over our area, will get a second push southward today. Our dew points will remain on the lower side for this time of year, but our rain chances will remain higher due to the fronts southward location. Over the next few days we can expect a storms building in afternoon and evening with a general east to west storm motion.

The forecast becomes a bit tricker by the end of the work week. Models suggest a developing low pressure area forming on the front in the area of the mid-Atlantic. This low is forecast to lift northeast and pull the stalled cold front farther to the south, perhaps even clearing the state. As this occurs, high pressure will build in to the north and our winds will shift and drive in some drier air. This could lead to dew points dropping on Friday and Saturday into the upper 60s and our humidity becoming more comfortable for a day or two. Rain chances would also fall for the weekend. It is also likely that the forecast will need adjustments by the end of the week.

Currently, no tropical systems are a threat to the Suncoast.

