Athlete of the Week: Manatee High School’s Cory Sanders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Hurricanes football team is undefeated so far this season, and lot of that is due to the efforts of a senior running back.

Cory Sanders moves like lightning on the gridiron on Friday Nights. According to his head coach, the leadership he brings speaks volumes too.

“He’s a hardworking kid,” Manatee Hurricanes head football coach, Jacquez Green, said. “He’s a tough kid. He can play multiple positions. He never misses a day. He’s always here.”

Sanders has a special nickname, Hardcore, he’s called during the games. This can go well beyond the football field with some of the things he’s seen in his life.

During Manatee High’s previous game, the school held a ‘Military Appreciation Night.’ It’s a subject near and dear to Sanders. He has two brothers in the armed forces.

“They serve for our country and they do a lot of things we can’t see or we don’t do,” Sanders said. “You can lose your life at anytime. Appreciate what you have.”

The Canes football team even has current and former members of the military come out and speak to the team and both Sanders and his head coach say they notice a difference when those speeches are over.

“I think they appreciate the fact that they can take the field and there’s people defending our country each day for them, Green said. “They understand the military is about the teamwork and how the guys come together for a greater cause.”

“Me listening to them and what they do, it just makes me a better man,” Sanders said. “It makes me want to become a better person.

Manatee returns to game action on Friday when they will travel to Port Charlotte to take on the Pirates.

