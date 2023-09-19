Advertise With Us
9th Ave NW at 78th St NW. New Roundabout Improvement Project

Manatee County is soon beginning intersection improvement project at 9th Ave NW and 78th St NW.
Manatee County is soon beginning intersection improvement project at 9th Ave NW and 78th St NW.(Manatee County Public Works)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is soon beginning intersection improvement project at 9th Ave NW and 78th St NW.

Work is set to start Oct. 2 and is expected to last until mid-January ‘24 until ultimate completion of the new roundabout configuration.

During that time, 9th Ave NW and 78th St NW will be fully closed.

The detour specific routing will be as follows:

Traffic needing to go westbound on 9th Ave NW will have to go north on 75th St W to west 17th Ave NW, and back south on 99th St NW.

Traffic needing to go eastbound on 9th Ave NW will have to go north on 99th St NW to east 17th Ave NW, and back south on 75th St NW.

Please note that accommodations will be made for the intersection to be re-opened over Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year Holiday.

