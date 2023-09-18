Sarasota PD’s Citizen’s Police Academy kicks off soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police’s Citizen Academy starts very soon!

The Citizen’s Academy offers a unique opportunity to understand the inner workings of the Sarasota Police Department. Through informative sessions and interactive activities, participants will develop a comprehensive understanding of police operations, procedures, and community partnerships.

This eight-week course is scheduled to meet every Wednesday evening, from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 27 and concluding Nov. 15.

Whether you’re a curious individual, a concerned citizen, or someone considering a career in law enforcement, this academy is for you! Engage in discussions with experienced officers, learn about investigative techniques, and explore the challenges and rewards of ensuring public safety.

To secure your spot in the program, send an email expressing your interest to SPDcitizensacademy@sarasotafl.gov .

Spaces are limited.

