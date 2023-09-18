Sarasota and Cardinal Mooney HS play under the lights at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Ryan Bolduc tells ABC7′s James Hill his journey from Cardinal Mooney to the University of South Florida is a dream come true.

Bolduc is playing Quarterback and placeholder for the USF Bulls football team.

”This is definitely a special place it’s a great stadium, a lot of tradition here being at USF I’m very thankful for it. I keep academics a high priority for me. I have a four point oh in bio-medical science. My goal is to go to med school so I’m just really appreciative of the opportunity to play football and get my degree here. It’ s a great place, a great city, and I have everything positive to say about it,” Bolduc said.

Ryan also has positive things to say about growing up in Sarasota and playing football at Cardinal Mooney.

”I’m very thankful for Cardinal Mooney academically and athletically, played football and lacrosse there had great teachers, great academic experience, great friends, nothing but positive things to say about Cardinal Mooney and to all of the young kids out there just keep working and your dreams will come true never give up,” Ryan Bolduc said.

