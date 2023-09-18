Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota and Cardinal Mooney HS play under the lights at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium

Sarasota native Ryan Bolduc enjoys playing USF Bulls Football at Raymond James Stadium.
Sarasota native Ryan Bolduc enjoys playing USF Bulls Football at Raymond James Stadium.(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Ryan Bolduc tells ABC7′s James Hill his journey from Cardinal Mooney to the University of South Florida is a dream come true.

Bolduc is playing Quarterback and placeholder for the USF Bulls football team.

”This is definitely a special place it’s a great stadium, a lot of tradition here being at USF I’m very thankful for it. I keep academics a high priority for me. I have a four point oh in bio-medical science. My goal is to go to med school so I’m just really appreciative of the opportunity to play football and get my degree here. It’ s a great place, a great city, and I have everything positive to say about it,” Bolduc said.

Ryan also has positive things to say about growing up in Sarasota and playing football at Cardinal Mooney.

”I’m very thankful for Cardinal Mooney academically and athletically, played football and lacrosse there had great teachers, great academic experience, great friends, nothing but positive things to say about Cardinal Mooney and to all of the young kids out there just keep working and your dreams will come true never give up,” Ryan Bolduc said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: woman dies following early-morning Bradenton shooting
Fatal crash generic image
Sarasota County fatal motorcycle crash
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Two-pickup crash ejects 3-year-old in Manatee County
Shots fired at a Circle K in North Port
Search continues for suspects in Circle K shooting
The fatal crash took place last night in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County motorcycle crash raises concerns

Latest News

The IMG National Football Team is undefeated with a record of (4-0).
IMG Football National Team working on Championship aspirations
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Friday Night Game Night - Week #4: September 15, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Friday Night Game Night preview - September 15, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
High School Football Game Night - September 14, 2023