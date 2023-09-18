Advertise With Us
Precious cargo: Agencies offer to examine children's car seats

It's National Child Passenger Safety Week
It's National Child Passenger Safety Week
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 3-year-old has been hospitalized after being thrown from a truck in an accident on Saturday night. This crash came just days before National Child Passenger Safety Week. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Association, a child’s risk of fatal injury in a car crash is reduced by 71% when restrained properly.

The crash occurred in East Manatee County on SR-62. According to Florida Highway Patrol, two trucks collided, leading to the child being ejected from the vehicle.

ABC7 has learned that the 3-year-old was not in a car seat at the time of the accident. Of the three people involved in the crash, the child was the only one not properly restrained.

Find fitting stations in the area below:

