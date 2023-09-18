Morning Rain Could Dampen the Coastal Commutes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some scattered showers will enter cities near the coast in the early morning. The storms will develop on and off throughout the morning. Drier conditions will prevail in the afternoon along the coastal areas, while new developing storms will shift to the east. DeSoto and Hardee county will receive most of the storm coverage in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90 near the coast and in the upper 80s inland. The heat index will be around 101 in western cities and in the upper 90s inland.

A new disturbance has been detected stretching from the east coast of Florida to the Carolinas. It has a 20% chance of developing within seven days. Another disturbance off the coast of Africa has a 50% chance of development in seven days. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Nigel is expected to become a hurricane Monday, and eventually develop into a major hurricane. It will continue to move north in the central Atlantic Ocean and will not be a threat to the United States.

Boaters should beware of morning scattered showers and thunderstorms along the coast. There will be some clearing in the afternoon hours when most of the storms move inland. When storms are not present winds will be five to ten knots from the northwest. Seas will be one to two feet with a light chop. After the storms pass there will be partly sunny skies.

