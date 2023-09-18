Manatee school district holding job fairs

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District is looking to hire for several positions at two upcoming job fairs.

The school district will hold an operations job fair Thursday, Sept. 21, from 2-5 p.m., at the Wakeland Support Center, 1812 27th Street East, where they’ll be hiring people for positions such as cafeteria managers, bus drivers, bus aides and plumbers.

A second job fair, for teachers, para-professionals, teacher aides and assistants, will take place Thursday, Sept. 28 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Manatee Technical College’s main campus at 6305 State Road 70 East, Bradenton.

For more information, call 941-708-8800.

