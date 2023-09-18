Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee school district holding job fairs

The Manatee County School District is looking to hire for several positions at two upcoming job...
The Manatee County School District is looking to hire for several positions at two upcoming job fairs.(Manatee County School District)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District is looking to hire for several positions at two upcoming job fairs.

The school district will hold an operations job fair Thursday, Sept. 21, from 2-5 p.m., at the Wakeland Support Center, 1812 27th Street East, where they’ll be hiring people for positions such as cafeteria managers, bus drivers, bus aides and plumbers.

A second job fair, for teachers, para-professionals, teacher aides and assistants, will take place Thursday, Sept. 28 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Manatee Technical College’s main campus at 6305 State Road 70 East, Bradenton.

For more information, call 941-708-8800.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: woman dies following early-morning Bradenton shooting
Fatal crash generic image
Sarasota County fatal motorcycle crash
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Two-pickup crash ejects 3-year-old in Manatee County
The fatal crash took place last night in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County motorcycle crash raises concerns
Shots fired at a Circle K in North Port
Search continues for suspects in Circle K shooting

Latest News

needed rain in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers today with a cold front moving past
The IMG National Football Team is undefeated with a record of (4-0).
IMG Football National Team working on Championship aspirations
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - September 17, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - September 17, 2023