Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: woman dies following early-morning Bradenton shooting
Fatal crash generic image
Sarasota County fatal motorcycle crash
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Two-pickup crash ejects 3-year-old in Manatee County
Shots fired at a Circle K in North Port
Search continues for suspects in Circle K shooting
The fatal crash took place last night in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County motorcycle crash raises concerns

Latest News

El Jobean Fishing Pier
El Jobean Fishing Pier closed due to ‘aggressive bees’
Beachgoers enjoying Lido Key Beach.
Smoking ban goes into effect at Sarasota County beaches Oct. 1
ABC7 News @10
Top Clicks 9/18/23
Sarasota native Ryan Bolduc enjoys playing USF Bulls Football at Raymond James Stadium.
Sarasota and Cardinal Mooney HS play under the lights at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium
Alyssa Raffaele
Sarasota woman sentenced to over 11 years in fatal DUI crash