IMG Football National Team working on Championship aspirations

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - First year IMG Football National Team head coach Billy Miller is quietly guiding his players who are on another mission to earn a national championship.

“We’re just going to take it half by half,” said Miller.

IMG Academy is a highly competitive education and athletic environment with many students getting accepted to major universities across America to play sports and earn degrees.

The IMG National Football Team is undefeated with a record of (4-0).

The last time IMG won a national high school football championship was in 2022. They would like 2023 to end with another title.

