Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

IMG Football National Team working on Championship aspirations

The IMG National Football Team is undefeated with a record of (4-0).
The IMG National Football Team is undefeated with a record of (4-0).(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - First year IMG Football National Team head coach Billy Miller is quietly guiding his players who are on another mission to earn a national championship.

“We’re just going to take it half by half,” said Miller.

IMG Academy is a highly competitive education and athletic environment with many students getting accepted to major universities across America to play sports and earn degrees.

The IMG National Football Team is undefeated with a record of (4-0).

The last time IMG won a national high school football championship was in 2022. They would like 2023 to end with another title.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: woman dies following early-morning Bradenton shooting
Fatal crash generic image
Sarasota County fatal motorcycle crash
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Two-pickup crash ejects 3-year-old in Manatee County
The fatal crash took place last night in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County motorcycle crash raises concerns
Shots fired at a Circle K in North Port
Search continues for suspects in Circle K shooting

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Friday Night Game Night - Week #4: September 15, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Friday Night Game Night preview - September 15, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
High School Football Game Night - September 14, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
High school football game night preview - September 14, 2023