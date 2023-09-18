Guardian caps could become permanent

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You may have noticed something different at football practices this year - the use of guardian caps.

These caps are padded, soft-shell layers designed to reduce impact to the hard shell.

They are optional for now but some in the medical field, like Dr. Elijah Kim of Sarasota Memorial Hospital, think they could become mandatory in the future.

