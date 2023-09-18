Advertise With Us
Guardian caps could become permanent

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You may have noticed something different at football practices this year - the use of guardian caps.

These caps are padded, soft-shell layers designed to reduce impact to the hard shell.

They are optional for now but some in the medical field, like Dr. Elijah Kim of Sarasota Memorial Hospital, think they could become mandatory in the future.

