Gator with missing upper jaw finds new home in Florida reptile park

A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland in Florida.
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland in Florida.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida reptile park has taken in an alligator that lost its nose and upper jaw to a fight or boat propeller.

Gatorland Orlando said over the weekend that the injured alligator came from a lake in nearby Sanford, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Orlando.

“She had basically no chance of surviving in the wild with such a severe injury,” the park said in a social media post.

Over the next few days, the park’s veterinarian staff will be monitoring the gator in an effort to make sure it is eating in a stress-free environment, the park said.

Gatorland Orlando is home to thousands of alligators and crocodiles, a breeding marsh, an aviary, a nature walk, a petting zoo and educational wildlife programs. It opened in 1949 and is considered one of the few remaining “Old Florida” tourist attractions in central Florida.

