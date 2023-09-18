Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather;: Scattered showers today with a cold front moving past

needed rain in the forecast
needed rain in the forecast(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will sink south today across Central Florida. This will help trigger a few scattered showers and perhaps a late-day thunderstorm. The front will stall over us for a few days before finally being pushed south of us by late midweek. This will keep us in the slightly less humid air for several days, but humid enough to support some scattered showers each day until the front finally pushes south of us.

Expect about a 50% chance for scattered showers into Wednesday. By tonight the dew points will start to fall a bit as the front sits just over us. We will get a second push to the front on Wednesday, and it will sink into South Florida and stall once again. This will help stabilize the atmosphere over us by Thursday or Friday and our rain chances will drop for several days.

The tropics are active but with all areas of current concern leaving the Suncoast alone.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: woman dies following early-morning Bradenton shooting
Fatal crash generic image
Sarasota County fatal motorcycle crash
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Two-pickup crash ejects 3-year-old in Manatee County
The fatal crash took place last night in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County motorcycle crash raises concerns
Shots fired at a Circle K in North Port
Search continues for suspects in Circle K shooting

Latest News

The IMG National Football Team is undefeated with a record of (4-0).
IMG Football National Team working on Championship aspirations
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - September 17, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - September 17, 2023
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - September 17, 2023