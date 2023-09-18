First Alert Weather;: Scattered showers today with a cold front moving past

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will sink south today across Central Florida. This will help trigger a few scattered showers and perhaps a late-day thunderstorm. The front will stall over us for a few days before finally being pushed south of us by late midweek. This will keep us in the slightly less humid air for several days, but humid enough to support some scattered showers each day until the front finally pushes south of us.

Expect about a 50% chance for scattered showers into Wednesday. By tonight the dew points will start to fall a bit as the front sits just over us. We will get a second push to the front on Wednesday, and it will sink into South Florida and stall once again. This will help stabilize the atmosphere over us by Thursday or Friday and our rain chances will drop for several days.

The tropics are active but with all areas of current concern leaving the Suncoast alone.

