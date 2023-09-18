Bradenton Police Department K9 recovering from snake bite

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - While training in Tallahassee, BPD’s search & rescue K9, Liberty, was bitten by a cottonmouth.

Bradenton Police Department posted to X on Wednesday to share photos of Liberty recovering with her partner, Det. Moyett, by her side.

Liberty previously received the Crotalus Artrox Toxoid vaccine, which lessened the severity of the effects of the bite, according to her Vet.

