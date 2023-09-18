Advertise With Us
Bradenton Police Department K9 recovering from snake bite

Get well, Liberty!
Get well, Liberty!
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - While training in Tallahassee, BPD’s search & rescue K9, Liberty, was bitten by a cottonmouth.

Bradenton Police Department posted to X on Wednesday to share photos of Liberty recovering with her partner, Det. Moyett, by her side.

Liberty previously received the Crotalus Artrox Toxoid vaccine, which lessened the severity of the effects of the bite, according to her Vet.

