Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada

An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race collided.(KRNV-DT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Other details weren’t immediately available, and the names of the pilots who died weren’t immediately released.

The association’s board of directors and the T-6 class president said they were working to notify relatives of the dead pilots about the crash, which occurred during the final day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: woman dies following early-morning Bradenton shooting
Neil Wilson
Former Sarasota County Sheriff employee arrested for fraud
Devin Waiters
Bradenton man charged with attempted murder in bar shooting
graphic
Rain chances going Up....and Down....and Up...
The fatal crash took place last night in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County motorcycle crash raises concerns

Latest News

Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Search for missing Marine Corps jet ongoing in South Carolina after pilot safely ejects
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
To apply, you can visit the Manatee County website.
The Special Needs Registry helps Manatee County residents evacuate during natural disasters
After a 6 to 1 vote by Manatee County Commissioners, a new resolution immediately took effect...
Some residents claim Manatee County commissioners overstepped with Planned Parenthood resolution