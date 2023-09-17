Advertise With Us
Two-pickup crash ejects 3-year-old in Manatee County

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two pickups collided last night in Manatee County on State Road 62 after a 36-year-old woman from Bradenton lost control and veered into the path of a 77-year-old man from Navarre.

The woman’s 3-year-old daughter was ejected from the truck and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, where she is now stable.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

