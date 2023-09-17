Tropical Storm Nigel Develops

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 10th named storm has developed in the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Nigel is a low grade tropical storm with 40 mph winds. Nigel is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane Monday and possibly a category two hurricane later this week. Nigel has a pressure of 1005 and is moving northwest at 16 mph. This storm will move northwest and then take a right turn to the north, staying in the central north Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to be a threat to the Florida Peninsula.

Meanwhile, the GFS American model is showing a possible tropical storm developing near the east coast of south Florida next weekend. However, the European model is not in agreement and shows no signs of a cyclone, only rain and storms developing. The ABC 7 First Alert Meteorology Team will continue to keep a close eye on this area.

A new disturbance off the west coast of Africa has a 30% chance of development within the next seven days. Post Cyclone Lee continues to move northeast across Canada. Some areas of Maine remain under gale warnings, flash flood warnings, small craft advisories and high surf advisories for Sunday.

In the Suncoast, expect partly sunny skies on Sunday with an opportunity for a few isolated showers to pass through 30% of the area, mostly in the afternoon. Inland areas are likely to receive most of the precipitation. Rain chances jump for coastal areas on Monday. It will be hot and humid with a high of 90 and a heat index of 103.

Boaters can expect calmer winds Sunday at around five knots. They will start out of the southwest in the morning, then come from the west in the afternoon. Seas will run about one foot with a light chop. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s along the coast.

