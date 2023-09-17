Advertise With Us
Today’s Venice Envirorace combines fitness and charity

350 runners came out to embrace the hot morning sun in Venice today for the “zero waste” 5K...
350 runners came out to embrace the hot morning sun in Venice today for the "zero waste" 5K Envirorace.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - 350 runners came out to embrace the hot morning sun in Venice today for the “zero waste” 5K Envirorace. Participants ran or walked along scenic downtown Venice, through a tree-lined road and toward the beach.

The race is about staying fit, but so is any 5K. What makes this one different is their dedication to staying “green:” that means hosting the race and only using earth-friendly products.

Participants came together to celebrate afterward at an afterparty in the park, complete with live music and a zero-waste beer garden--using refillable cups, of course.

Envirorace organizers plan to donate $2,500 of the event’s proceeds to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

