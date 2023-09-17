Today’s Venice Envirorace combines fitness and charity
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - 350 runners came out to embrace the hot morning sun in Venice today for the “zero waste” 5K Envirorace. Participants ran or walked along scenic downtown Venice, through a tree-lined road and toward the beach.
The race is about staying fit, but so is any 5K. What makes this one different is their dedication to staying “green:” that means hosting the race and only using earth-friendly products.
Participants came together to celebrate afterward at an afterparty in the park, complete with live music and a zero-waste beer garden--using refillable cups, of course.
Envirorace organizers plan to donate $2,500 of the event’s proceeds to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.
