Today’s Venice Envirorace combines fitness and charity

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - 350 runners came out to embrace the hot morning sun in Venice today for the “zero waste” 5K Envirorace. Participants ran or walked along scenic downtown Venice, through a tree-lined road and toward the beach.

The race is about staying fit, but so is any 5K. What makes this one different is their dedication to staying “green:” that means hosting the race and only using earth-friendly products.

Participants came together to celebrate afterward at an afterparty in the park, complete with live music and a zero-waste beer garden--using refillable cups, of course.

Envirorace organizers plan to donate $2,500 of the event’s proceeds to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

