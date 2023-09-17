The Special Needs Registry helps Manatee County residents evacuate during natural disasters

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Special Needs Registry helps special needs residents during natural disasters by assisting residents with transportation and sheltering assistance.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management works with the county to develop a registry of residents who will need assistance. The statewide registry provides first responders with valuable information in an emergency, according to their website.

Eligible conditions include but are not limited to: a dependence on electricity to survive, supplemental oxygen, or if a resident has Alzheimer’s Disease or Dementia. Applications are reviewed by the Department of Health Manatee.

To apply, you can visit the Manatee County website.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.