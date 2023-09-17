Some residents claim Manatee County commissioners overstepped with Planned Parenthood resolution

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After a 6 to 1 vote by Manatee County Commissioners, a new resolution immediately took effect last Tuesday, Sept. 12th. That resolution removes funding from non-profit organizations that are connected to Planned Parenthood or any abortion provider.

Members of the Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida explained the board’s decision is an overstep and not representative of all residents in Manatee County.

Tsi Day Smyth, a member who spoke out against the resolution, explained that she believes the board has gone beyond regulating one person’s body and instead are trying to control businesses.

“That is not their job. That is not their place, and they were trying to package it in a way that was more digestible for a certain audience. So, when they were bringing up very specific organizations, when they were bringing up things like reproductive rights, those were just buzz words in order to pass more government control over local businesses,” said Smyth.

The president and founder of the Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida, Kaitlynn Danehy-Samitz, said the board is not representative of all the people this resolution impacts.

“As I looked onto the board of the people that were deciding the fate on this incredibly important issue, only one of them could actually carry a pregnancy,” said Danehy-Samitz.

Amanda Ballard is the only female commissioner on the board. Ballard explained during the meeting there are alternatives to abortion. Ballard said the Department of Health in Manatee County provides free services including access to FDA approved birth control, abstinence counseling and pregnancy tests, among other services.

“Kids aren’t easy but they are worth it and I would just encourage people, if they can, to utilize services through other organizations that are available very readily in Manatee County other than Planned Parenthood,” said Ballard.

Danehy-Samitz said the fight for the Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida is not over. She said they will keep working to protect critical healthcare services like abortion.

