Search continues for suspects in Circle K shooting

Shots fired at a Circle K in North Port
Shots fired at a Circle K in North Port(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police still need information in relation to Wednesday night’s Circle K shooting in North Port. It happened around 10:45.

It all started when a man left his car running while he went into the store. A group of four men filling up at a nearby pump sprang into action to try and steal it, leading to a heated altercation between both parties and the release of at least five bullets.

Everybody fled following the shooting, but later, the car that began all the trouble was later found ditched and still-running near a police station that is less than a mile from the station.

Customers are concerned. If you have information, please contact the North Port Police Department.

