Sarasota County fatal motorcycle crash

(Source: KNOE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal motorcycle crash took place at mile marker 172 on I-75 on Friday night.

A 24-year-old Tennessee man was driving a motorcycle north on I-75 in the center lane. A van with a 53-year-old Florida man driving was on the same road, in front of the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle rear-ended the van, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Although he was wearing a helmet, he was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and passenger from the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

