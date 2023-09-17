Rain chances going down Sunday - And dew points going down Tuesday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Smile when the dew point drops! And that happens next week. Winds out of the northeast will bring in slightly drier air through the coming week, giving us a more pleasant feel to our humidity!

Rain was very limited Saturday. No rain at SRQ and small showers at Lakewood Ranch, 0.39″ on the west side, but only 0.08″ and 0.02″ on the north and south sides of Lakewood Ranch. Our chances for rain are even lower for Sunday. The few storms that pop up will mainly be east of I-75 for the afternoon. We’re tracking a couple of small storms that will pass overhead, one for Monday and another for Thursday. Scattered storms have a better chance those days.

There are no tropical systems for the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean for now. Lee hit Nova Scotia and Maine hard Saturday. Nigel has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane Monday. Nigel will stay out in the open Atlantic waters and is no threat to land.

Nigel models (Station)

