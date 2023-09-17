Crash on SR 62 raises child safety concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday night at 6:54 p.m. a woman was driving with her three-year-old daughter, unrestrained, in the back seat, on State Road 62 near Parrish. The woman lost control and veered off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

She quickly turned to go back onto the travel lanes when another pick-up truck hit their vehicle on the right side.

The impact sent the three-year-old through the right rear window. She sustained serious injuries but is now recovering in the hospital, according to FHP.

Local parents are outraged with the accident, calling on parents to do better and keep their children safe while in vehicles.

“I feel like as a parent, you should make sure your child is buckled up, period,” said Kelsey, a mother of two children who lives a few miles away from where the accident happened.

“If that was my kid that flew through a window, I would have that guilt on me,” said Kelsey.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.