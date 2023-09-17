Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Crash on SR 62 raises child safety concerns

This is an ongoing investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday night at 6:54 p.m. a woman was driving with her three-year-old daughter, unrestrained, in the back seat, on State Road 62 near Parrish. The woman lost control and veered off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

She quickly turned to go back onto the travel lanes when another pick-up truck hit their vehicle on the right side.

The impact sent the three-year-old through the right rear window. She sustained serious injuries but is now recovering in the hospital, according to FHP.

Local parents are outraged with the accident, calling on parents to do better and keep their children safe while in vehicles.

“I feel like as a parent, you should make sure your child is buckled up, period,” said Kelsey, a mother of two children who lives a few miles away from where the accident happened.

“If that was my kid that flew through a window, I would have that guilt on me,” said Kelsey.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Wilson
Former Sarasota County Sheriff employee arrested for fraud
graphic
Rain chances going Up....and Down....and Up...
Devin Waiters
Bradenton man charged with attempted murder in bar shooting
The fatal crash took place last night in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County motorcycle crash raises concerns
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Friday Night Game Night - Week #4: September 15, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - September 15, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - September 15, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Friday Night Game Night preview - September 15, 2023