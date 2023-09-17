Advertise With Us
BREAKING: woman dies following early-morning Bradenton shooting

Breaking News wwsb generic
Breaking News wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a homicide in the 2900 block of 8th Street Court West in Bradenton early this morning.

At approximately 2:43 a.m., deputies responded to the shooting of a 33-year-old woman. When deputies arrived, the victim had already been taken by an unknown person to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The victim was in an argument with someone she knew when shots were fired. No one has been arrested.

