Rain chances going Up....and Down....and Up...

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A front gets stuck across Florida for a few days. That means a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms in general. But, they will be scattered across the Suncoast, so not everyone gets the rain. Keep your fingers crossed and your ABC7 Mobile Weather App handy if you want some rain. Rain chances drop slightly Sunday and Monday, then back up Tuesday. The biggest change for us will be with our dew points. By Monday, and for most of next week, dew points will drop to near 70°. It’s a small drop from the mid-70s, but very noticeable in how humid it feels.

Hurricane Lee weakens slightly as it makes landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada, this evening. Tropical Storm force winds hit coastal New England through the day. The depression that will become Nigel is moving northwest in the Southern Atlantic. That storm will likely stay far out in the Atlantic. We have no storms in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico for now.

NIGEL
NIGEL(Station)

