Some scattered storms for the weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A frontal boundary over N. Florida will continue to squeeze moisture into our area and bring a good chance for scattered storms on Saturday. They will develop along the sea breeze and work inland where they will grow and turn back toward the coast later in the day. The rain chance is at 60% inland and 40% closer to the coast. The high on Saturday will be in the low 90s with a heat index around 100 degrees.

Sunday the winds will turn more toward the SW which will favor mainly inland storms late in the day. The rain chance for a coastal shower or isolated thunderstorm is at 40% during the morning and early afternoon. The high on Sunday right around 90 degrees.

Monday through Wednesday of next week expect to see scattered storms each day otherwise partly cloudy skies and temperatures near average, which are 90 and 75 degrees.

In the tropics Lee is expected to make landfall near Nova Scotia on Saturday with near hurricane force winds and huge waves. It will have far reaching impacts as the tropical storm force winds extend out over 300 miles plus. There are tropical storm warnings in effect from Cape Cod through Maine.

Elsewhere we are watching Margot just spinning out over the north central Atlantic and the newly formed tropical depression 15 will soon turn into tropical storm Nigel very soon. It too looks to take a similar path as Lee maybe a little more east of Bermuda.

There is a strong tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa next week which looks to turn into Ophilia the 15th named storm. We still have a long way to go before the official end which is November 30th.

