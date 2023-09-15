Sarasota County eyeing changes to EMS fees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County recently announced proposed changes to EMS billing for EMS/ambulance users and care providers to keep up with the growing demand for medical services.

The adjusted fees have no impacts to Medicare or Medicaid patients.

EMS fees are one of two funding sources for the emergency medical services in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota. These fees are based on usage of emergency medical services such as treatment or transport, and some fees are charged to other care providers such as hospitals.

Fire services are funded by a separate funding source.

While the cost to provide EMS has risen over the last 15 years, fees have not changed since 2007.

The adjusted fees, set to take effect upon approval by the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners (Board), include billing for Basic Life Support Services, Advanced Life Support Services and preparing patients for aero medical transport. New fees incurred to medical care providers include equipment fees and wait times.

On Sept. 27, a public hearing will be held at the 9 a.m. Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners meeting at Sarasota County Administration, 1660 Ringling Blvd. and the Board will consider adoption of the new rates. Pending Board approval, the new fees would go into effect Oct. 1, 2023.

