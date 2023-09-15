Manatee County Sheriff busts arcade for alleged illegal gaming

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff announced Friday that another business was busted as the county works to get rid of illegal gambling establishments.

Detectives have shut down Spin City Arcade 3304 1st St W, Bradenton, seizing equipment and cash in the raid.

Intel and Strategic Unit detectives along with agents from the Florida Gaming Control Commission made entry to the business with a search warrant on Sept. 14. Officials say the business had received multiple warnings.

“These businesses have been warned and given ample opportunity to comply with the law. If they are not going to shut down their illegal operations, then we will do it for them.”, said Sheriff Rick Wells in a press release.

Investigators say confiscated 33 full-size arcade-style video slot machines, 62 computers, and other electronic equipment used for illegal gaming. They also seized more than $15,000 in illegal proceeds. None of the customers or employees at the business were arrested Thursday, however, the business owner is under investigation and charges are pending.

Since May, detectives been investigating businesses, known as game room, operating with illegal slot machine. More than 50 gambling establishments were identified, and deputies delivered cease and desist letters to the businesses warning the owners they could face up to 5 years in prison and be fined as much as $10,000 per machine for failing to comply with the law.

To date, most of these businesses have voluntarily closed their doors.

