Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County Sheriff busts arcade for alleged illegal gaming

The Manatee Sheriff's Office raided another gaming room.
The Manatee Sheriff's Office raided another gaming room.(Manatee County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff announced Friday that another business was busted as the county works to get rid of illegal gambling establishments.

Detectives have shut down Spin City Arcade 3304 1st St W, Bradenton, seizing equipment and cash in the raid.

Intel and Strategic Unit detectives along with agents from the Florida Gaming Control Commission made entry to the business with a search warrant on Sept. 14. Officials say the business had received multiple warnings.

“These businesses have been warned and given ample opportunity to comply with the law. If they are not going to shut down their illegal operations, then we will do it for them.”, said Sheriff Rick Wells in a press release.

Investigators say confiscated 33 full-size arcade-style video slot machines, 62 computers, and other electronic equipment used for illegal gaming. They also seized more than $15,000 in illegal proceeds. None of the customers or employees at the business were arrested Thursday, however, the business owner is under investigation and charges are pending.

Since May, detectives been investigating businesses, known as game room, operating with illegal slot machine. More than 50 gambling establishments were identified, and deputies delivered cease and desist letters to the businesses warning the owners they could face up to 5 years in prison and be fined as much as $10,000 per machine for failing to comply with the law.

To date, most of these businesses have voluntarily closed their doors.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Parrish Fire responded to a house fire
Home destroyed in Parrish fire
A solid yellow line popped up on Interstate 95 in Florida, confusing drivers. (WJXT via CNN...
Drivers confused by mysterious yellow line on interstate
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
An Ohio public school worker was fired after he's caught on video hitting a nonverbal student,...
Nonverbal 3-year-old boy hit by school employee, parents say

Latest News

Needed moisture returns
First Alert Weather: Rain chances increase for the Suncoast
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Florida health leaders are advising people to NOT get the new COVID vaccine booster
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - September 13, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - September 13, 2023