Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man accused of traveling to meet a minor arrested during undercover operation

Norick K Liu, 57, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Norick K Liu, 57, Alachua County Jail booking photo(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a man after they say he traveled to meet a minor for sex on Thursday and met an undercover officer instead.

The investigation began on Wednesday when a member of the North Florida ICAC Task Force connected with Norick K Liu, 57, on social media. The officer was undercover pretending to be a 13-year-old.

Liu made plans to get together at the child’s home. He then began engaging in sexually explicit conversations.

On Thursday, Liu went to the spot where he thought he was meeting the child. Instead, police officers were waiting for him. The officer found a condom and coconut oil on him.

TRENDING: Gainesville Police release photos of Circle K armed robbery suspect

He admitted to detectives that he was the one messaging the undercover officer. He claimed he didn’t intend to have sex with the child.

Liu was charged with solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Parrish Fire responded to a house fire
Home destroyed in Parrish fire
A solid yellow line popped up on Interstate 95 in Florida, confusing drivers. (WJXT via CNN...
Drivers confused by mysterious yellow line on interstate
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
An Ohio public school worker was fired after he's caught on video hitting a nonverbal student,...
Nonverbal 3-year-old boy hit by school employee, parents say

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Sarasota County eyeing changes to EMS fees
The Manatee Sheriff's Office raided another gaming room.
Manatee County Sheriff busts arcade for alleged illegal gaming
Needed moisture returns
First Alert Weather: Rain chances increase for the Suncoast
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Florida health leaders are advising people to NOT get the new COVID vaccine booster