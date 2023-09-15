Lakeland High School track coach arrested for sexual battery of student

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives have arrested a Lakeland High School track coach following allegations of sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old boy. Now more questions have arisen, after it has been revealed that these are one of many allegations against the coach in recent years.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jarvis Young on Thursday. He’s been charged with sexual battery by a custodian/victim between 12-18, lewd and lascivious behavior, abuse of a child without bodily harm, interference with custody of minor and an HIV infected person having sex without informing the partner.

Investigators say the victim told the School Resource Deputy about sexual contact initiated by Young.

The victim told the officer that Young was giving the victim massage and inappropriately touched him. Young is also alleged to have tried to perform oral sex on the boy.

The victim jumped up and stopped Young.

Investigation revealed it was not the first time that the coach has been accused of inappropriate behavior toward juveniles.

In 2011, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office charged Young with conspiracy to commit sexual battery by a person in authority after he and a co-conspirator were accused of picking up two juveniles they were mentoring, and drove them to Orlando where the victims were sexually battered.

Another juvenile reported Young to Lakeland Police that Young had touched his thigh and unzipped his pants.

The case was later No-Billed by the State Attorney’s Office due to the statute of limitations.

There were no criminal charges in that case.

Polk County Schools say it is now investigating how Young was able to become a coach at the school and will be looking at the screening process.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.