Former Sarasota County Sheriff employee arrested for fraud

Neil Wilson
Neil Wilson(Sarasota Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A former employee of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has been charged following an investigation into Workers’ Compensation Fraud.

Neil Wilson had worked for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office since January 1998 and had been placed on administrative leave since September 6 following an investigation by the Florida Department of Financial Services into a suspected fraudulent workers’ compensation claim. He is no longer with the department.

The claim, which spanned 13 months, resulted in a $30,522.03 loss (amount paid to date), with the total amount incurred listed at $64,033.26. Following the outcome of the investigation, the Department of Financial Services presented its case to the State Attorney’s Office. The State filed one count of Workers’ Compensation Fraud ($20,000 or more, but less than $100,000), a second-degree felony, and requested an order for Wilson’s arrest, which was granted.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, “The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to a high standard of conduct and behavior. The actions demonstrated by Mr. Wilson do not reflect the vision of the agency or its values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness. As such, the sheriff’s office recognizes the importance of informing the public of our commitment to the community and to ensure we strictly adhere to those values.”

