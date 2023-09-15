Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Rain chances increase for the Suncoast

Needed moisture returns
Needed moisture returns(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Today and over the weekend, moisture will return to the Suncoast, and a frontal boundary will sag south into our area and stall. The combination of these factors will increase the chances of rain for the area. This is good news as the Drought Index yesterday showed an expanding area of drought on the Suncoast. The Suncoast is now 18.4 inches below the normal rainfall since the start of the year. It is difficult to quickly make up for a deficit of that size without several large rain events, so steady and persistent rain chances are needed. We are in an El Nino year, and usually, that means a wet winter for us. Let’s hope we get some rain before the start of next year’s fire season.

Over the weekend, Lee will make landfall. It will spread its rains across the northeast, and gusty winds and power outages are likely. Tropical Storm Watches have been replaced by warnings from Westport, Massachusetts, to the Canadian Maritimes.

